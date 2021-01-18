Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $686,000 Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

