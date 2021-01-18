Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $734,000 Stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 275,921 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 722,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 246,189 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 145,802 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

