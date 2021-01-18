Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $789,000 Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $3,389,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

