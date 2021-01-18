Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $106.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.