Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,500 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

EMN opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.56. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $110.27. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,434.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.