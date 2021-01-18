Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 5.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock opened at $195.10 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,806.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,803 shares of company stock worth $3,560,188. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.