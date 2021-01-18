Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirova bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

