Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

