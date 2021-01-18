Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $283,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $43.33.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

