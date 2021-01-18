Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$12.70 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LUN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.12.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$11.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 57.25. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$12.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.74.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie acquired 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,080,000. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,432,446.10. Insiders acquired 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

