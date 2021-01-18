Macquarie Boosts Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $58.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price upped by Macquarie from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Comcast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.69. 1,756,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 291,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.