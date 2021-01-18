Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $91.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.88 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $60.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $330.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.30 million to $336.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $315.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.69 million to $341.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $30.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 393.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

