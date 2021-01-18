MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
Shares of CXH opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.41.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
