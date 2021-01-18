Microsoft Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Shares of MSFT opened at $212.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.78. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.