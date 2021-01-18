Morgan Stanley Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $93.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.82.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $7.10 on Friday, hitting $204.42. 3,601,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.91. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $221.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $977,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at $289,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,974. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

