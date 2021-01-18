National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) vs. Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) Head to Head Review

Cal Dive International (OTCMKTS:CDVIQ) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cal Dive International alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cal Dive International and National Energy Services Reunited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal Dive International 0 0 0 0 N/A National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 2 0 3.00

National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.44%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Cal Dive International.

Profitability

This table compares Cal Dive International and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited 4.63% 6.46% 3.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cal Dive International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cal Dive International and National Energy Services Reunited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal Dive International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Energy Services Reunited $658.39 million 1.37 $39.36 million $0.74 14.00

National Energy Services Reunited has higher revenue and earnings than Cal Dive International.

Risk and Volatility

Cal Dive International has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Cal Dive International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal Dive International

Cal Dive International, Inc. operates as a marine contractor that provides manned diving, pipelay and pipe burial, platform installation and salvage, and light well intervention services to the offshore oil and natural gas industry. It owns a fleet of dive support vessels and construction barges. The company has operations in the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf, the Northeastern United States, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, Australia, West Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Cal Dive International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On March 3, 2015, Cal Dive International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services. This segment also provides laboratory services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; artificial lift services; production assurance chemicals; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides drilling and workover rigs; rig services; fishing and remedial solutions; directional and turbines drilling services; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; wireline logging services; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well, as well as rents drilling tools. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal Dive International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal Dive International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.