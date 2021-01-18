Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $650.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price objective (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.46.

Netflix stock opened at $497.98 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $220.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its position in Netflix by 52.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

