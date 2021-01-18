Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel Sells 5,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

E Randall Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00.

Shares of NEM opened at $61.86 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,773.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.