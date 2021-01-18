NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$39.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price hoisted by Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NFI opened at C$31.38 on Friday. NFI Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.48.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

