NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLOK. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

