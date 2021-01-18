NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,627,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.45 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.