Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.