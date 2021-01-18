Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Update

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,855.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 18,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after buying an additional 987,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

