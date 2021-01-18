Oppenheimer Downgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

EGAN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. 9,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,570. The company has a market cap of $350.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.76. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Equities analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 96,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

