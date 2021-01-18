Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, M Partners Forecasts (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) – Analysts at M Partners issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) in a research report on Friday.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) stock opened at C$1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.28 million and a PE ratio of -59.31. Opsens Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.88.

Opsens Inc. (OPS.TO) (TSE:OPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.58 million during the quarter.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

