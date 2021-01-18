Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.50.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) alerts:

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) stock opened at C$8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$14.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.53.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$23.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.0698404 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s payout ratio is 281.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.