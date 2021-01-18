Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

GS stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $301.01. 3,863,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,690. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

