Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 807 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 145.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,595,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,002 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,680. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.99. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $176.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

