Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in American Tower by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

NYSE AMT traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.89. 92,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average is $241.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

