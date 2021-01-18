Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 270.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ESML traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 198,778 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

