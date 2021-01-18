Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.20. 383,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.