Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 4,673 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. 9,361,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531,280. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

