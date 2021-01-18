Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 850 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,690 shares of company stock worth $13,187,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,322,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,138,379. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

