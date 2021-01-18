Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 296.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of POCT stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.78. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

