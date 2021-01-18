PAYCENT (PYN) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $84,794.16 and $12.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

