PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $350.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. Compass Point reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.61.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.37. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.