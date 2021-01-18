Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) traded as high as C$4.14 and last traded at C$3.82, with a volume of 578177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,294.95.

The firm has a market cap of C$631.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1007407 EPS for the current year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

