Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,287,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,045,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

