Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PHD stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.