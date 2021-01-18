Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings of $2.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Polaris posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

NYSE PII traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34. Polaris has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 165.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 2,032.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

