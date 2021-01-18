PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Sells $207,979.20 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $207,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,859,580.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andres Reiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,295.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PROS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $1,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PROS by 60.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $1,067,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

