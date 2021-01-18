Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Increased by Truist Securiti

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 95.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $257,682.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

