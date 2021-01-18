Ramin M. Massoumi Sells 4,981 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ITI stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Iteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,519,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 97,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.