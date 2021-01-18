RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $21,050.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $21,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,557.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $24,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $21,830.00.

On Monday, November 16th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

RAPT stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

