Raymond James Boosts Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.90

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research report report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.74. The company has a market cap of C$104.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

