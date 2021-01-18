Raymond James Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $21.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.31.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 147,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.09.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 379,482 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 267.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

