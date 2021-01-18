Raymond James Increases Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$16.50

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALS. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$14.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.34. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.29 and a twelve month high of C$15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$596.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.81.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.70 million. Analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$62,626.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

