Raymond James Raises Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$1.15

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$0.95 to C$1.15 in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

DML stock opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$657.34 million and a P/E ratio of -40.42. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$145,921.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 876,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.

About Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

