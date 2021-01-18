Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,151 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $61.97 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

