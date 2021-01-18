Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 566 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 206.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.